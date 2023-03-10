Tensions grow as police chief says MPD is receiving threats after deadly officer-involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine released new information Thursday about Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

Here’s the latest info:

Chief Prine says he won’t release the body camera video of the shooting.

Chief Prine says he’s seen the video and believes the use of deadly force was justified.

The video, according to Chief Prine, has been turned over to the District’s Attorney’s Office.

Chief Prine says the department has gotten threats, as a result of the shooting.

This all happened Tuesday morning when MPD’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Charles Street.

Police were looking for 19-year-old Jason Jones in connection to a February robbery.

Investigators say his brother, Kordell, tried to escape through a back window, carrying an AR-style pistol.

A SAWT team member confronted him and shot him at least three times, according to police.

Chief Prine says another suspect, Christopher Kennedy, was also involved in the February armed robbery where two firearms were stolen.

He did not say if Kennedy was in custody.

Chief Prine says within twenty two seconds officers knocked, broke down the door, and Jason’s brother, Kordell was killed.

“After breaching the door Mr. Kordell Jones unfortunately being nude armed himself with an AR-pistol weapon which certainly can be construed as an assault rifle,” Chief Prine said. “He leaped from a rear window where he encountered a patrol officer or SWAT officer rather and that officer conducted deadly force.”

Chief Prine says they won’t be releasing body camera video because it’s been turned over to the DA’s office as part of the investigation.

Jones family calling for release of body cam footage after deadly officer-involved shooting

“We would not release that video simply because it has evidentiary value,” Chief Prine said. “I would like to tell you that we would be able to make the decision whether or not this was a justifiable shooting or not but I don’t have that authority.”

Chief Prine also said that officers knocked on the door and announced who they were before going in.

Jones’ sister Lakenda Jones, who was in the house, says that didn’t happen.

“They didn’t ring the doorbell, they didn’t knock on the door, they just busted our door down,” Jones said. “I hear gunshots and I just remember freezing and doing my hands like this and just saying lord please, praying.”

The police chief says since this deadly shooting, threats have been coming in as a direct result of the shooting.

He’s asking the community to stay calm and trust that this shooting was justified.

“There has been what we call general threats to law enforcement, in particular the Mobile Police Department as a result of this,” Chief Prine said. “I would ask for those certainly affected to have a cool mind, rational, and think about what they’re doing.”

Chief Prine places the blame of Tuesday’s events on Jason Jones, Kordell’s brother.

“All of this started simply with Jason Jones. Jason Jones was being investigated as a part of an armed robbery. He was also a person on interest in reference to a homicide investigation that occurred on Orange Street back in February and he has known affiliations with a local gang faction,” Chief Prine said.

The February homicide that the chief is referring to occured on Orange Street and resulted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Keshon Bellamy.

Jason Jones has only been named as a person of interest and not a suspect in the homicide.

Chief Prine says Jason’s violent past is what prompted that huge show of force Tuesday morning.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement about the shooting, it reads.....

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Kordell Jones and everyone in the community impacted by this tragic incident. The officer-involved shooting that occurred March 7 during the execution of a search warrant at 856 Charles Street remains under investigation by the Mobile Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit. The city of Mobile’s office of professional responsibility, and the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. MPD has submitted all evidence, including footage from body-worn cameras, to the District Attorney’s Office.”

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood sent out this statement Thursday regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting.

It says, “This is an ongoing investigation so we will not be releasing the body cam footage at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.