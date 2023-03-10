Truck leads police on pursuit going westbound in eastbound lanes on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-wheeler going the wrong way throughout downtown Mobile and then on Interstate 10 has been stopped by law enforcement and an investigation is underway.

The Mobile County sheriff said they encountered the truck at 65 and Broad Street going the wrong direction and attempted to pull the truck over.

The driver refused and continued into downtown, going the wrong way on several one-way street before ending up at the CSA terminal and ramming the gate.

At some point, the truck ended up on I-10 going westbound in the eastbound lanes between 20 and 30 miles per hour, according to officials.

The sheriff said that’s when deputies were able to shoot out the tires and stop the vehicle near the Michigan Avenue exit.

The suspect tried to flee, but deputies and a K9 unit were able to stop him and make an arrest.

Deputies said they believe the man to be under the influence after finding several grams of meth on him.

Officials said the narcotics unit is on the way with a K9 unit to search the truck.

The scene is very active and drivers should expect delays or seek other routes if they are in the area.

