BCSO investigating apparent murder-suicide at Bohemian Park

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at Bohemian Park.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at Bohemian Park.(Lee Peck/WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were found Saturday in Bohemian Park.

According to the authorities, the bodies of a man and woman were found by a park visitor. Authorities said they appeared to have died from gunshot wounds and a note was found indicating a planned murder-suicide.

FOX10 News will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

