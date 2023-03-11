BCSO investigating apparent murder-suicide at Bohemian Park

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were found Saturday in Bohemian Park.

According to the authorities, the bodies of a man and woman were found by a park visitor. Authorities said they appeared to have died from gunshot wounds and a note was found indicating a planned murder-suicide.

FOX10 News will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

