Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the coast.(South Walton Fire District)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WALTON, Fl. (WBRC) - Officials on the Gulf Coast are warning Spring Breakers heading to the area about an infestation of Portuguese Man O’ War.

The creature is similar to a jellyfish but can be more dangerous. Those with the South Walton Fire District say the venom is quite powerful and could send you to the hospital.

Beach Safety Director David Vaughan says there are thousands of man o’ war on the beaches and in the water right now, all during their first big batch of Spring Breakers. He adds these creatures are wind riders so they come with the current, sometimes unexpectedly.

Vaughan says it’s most common for those from out of town, who are unaware of the dangers out on the Gulf, to get hurt while out on the beach. These man o’ war can cause serious injury and sometimes even death.

“Statistically, one in about 10,000 people will have an anaphylactic-type allergic reaction to that where it could close up the airways,” said Vaughan. “So think bee stings needing an epi pen or something like that, like a peanut allergy. So we’ll run -- we might run a call like that.”

In a Facebook post, the SWFD says to use warm water to relieve the pain of a sting.

Vaughan says if you see a purple flag out on the beach while you’re on spring break, it means there could be dangerous marine life in the water. He warns you to stay out of the water if you see that flag.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
2 wanted in connection with Mississippi murder arrested in Mobile County
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile

Latest News

LoDa Artwalk on Dauphin Street.
LoDa Artwalk dodges rain
Mobile police K-9 officers and the city of Mobile have reached a settlement of a federal...
Mobile, K-9 handlers announce settlement of overtime lawsuit
LoDa Artwalk dodges rain as hundreds turn out for festivities
LoDa Artwalk dodges rain as hundreds turn out for festivities
9-year-old makes heroic 911 call to save woman from burning house
9-year-old makes heroic 911 call to save woman from burning house
9-year-old makes heroic 911 call to save woman from burning house
9-year-old makes heroic 911 call to save woman from burning house