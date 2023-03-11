Judge revokes bond for Mobile’s first Aniah’s Law defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge has revoked bond for the very first defendant Mobile county prosecutors tried to lock up under Aniah’s Law.

In December, prosecutors cited Aniah’s Law when asking District Judge Zackery Moore to deny bail to Jervoris Scarbrough, who is charged with a 2014 murder and kidnapping involving the shooting death of David Kyles. The judge denied that request and set bail for Scarbrough.

The judge now has revoked that bond after hearing evidence that Scarbrough violated the conditions of his release.

As a condition of bail, Scarbrough was supposed to be under house arrest with an electronic ankle monitor. But prosecutors presented evidence that Scarbrough was seen on an all-terrain vehicle at the Trinity Gardens Parade on Feb. 25. Prosecutors also told the judge that the defendant went to his grandmother’s house and made several stops along the way.

