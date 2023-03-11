LoDa Artwalk dodges rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A good turnout in downtown Friday night for LoDa Artwalk as the Port City dodged the rain. The streets closed to traffic as folks got to experience all that downtown has to offer.

Live music could be heard in the streets as the sun slowly went down. Locals and out-of-towners coming out for Artwalk.

“We are here to dance,” said one little girl.

All the way from Georgia for a dance competition -- these first-time visitors tell us they’re loving Mobile!

“We love this area so much. We’ve been to several dance competitions and this is our favorite so far,” said Jenna Dean.

We ran into another group of girls from Port St. Joe, Florida visiting for a cheer competition.

While the once a month even (2nd Friday of the month) is a chance for the public to connect with artists -- you quickly learn -- art is not all that is up for grabs.

“We’re selling chocolate,” said one little boy.

The Community Youth Group -- selling chocolate to take the kids to Orlando... we couldn’t resist and had to buy a few.

“We are just trying to be involved and keep them honest and I work them hard,” said the Community Youth Group organizer.

And when it comes to working hard -- Joey Nichols -- had his work cut out for him with a giant piece of driftwood. A one of a kind with a crazy story to go along with it.

“Yeah -- it’s quite a big piece. It took me two days basically to get it out of the swamp. And there were a nest of water moccasins living in it -- so I had to deal with those,” said Nichols. “There was I don’t know a couple of hundred of them -- babies and they were all over the place. Swimming around. I manage to -- and I didn’t hurt any of them -- that was my biggest concern.”

The luck of the Irish had young ladies from the Maccrossan School of Irish Dance (of of Mobile, and Ocean Springs, MS) dancing in the middle of Dauphin Street. The group always attracts a crowd.

“It is a lot of fun -- it takes a lot of energy. But it’s such great fun and it’s such a beautiful art form -- the traditions of Ireland -- just passing them down to the younger generation. I think it’s just wonderful,” said Julie Black, Maccrossan School of Irish Dance Director.

And you may have also noticed the Dauphin Street murals are getting some new life. Artist Carlos Hurd -- dedicated his new piece to Art Walk -- and great talent that left us too soon. The mural featuring Selena, Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, Tupac, & Aaliyah.

“Just the Artwalk -- I really appreciate the fact that they recognize artists here and give us a space to do what we like to do,” said Hurd.

As the Port City gears up for another non-stop weekend -- don’t forget about that time change!

“I think I’m going to be tired on Monday. (Laughs),” said one lady.

Just a reminder -- we will spring forward an hour Sunday at 2 a.m.

