Mobile Fire Rescue crews respond to a fire on Hamilton Creek Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed crews have responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Hamilton Creek Drive.

The call came in around noon on Saturday. According to fire officials when fire crews arrived at the scene a garage that was not attached to a residence was fully involved with smoke and flames coming from the structure. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Officials say that the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time..

