Mobile, K-9 handlers announce settlement of overtime lawsuit

Mobile police K-9 officers and the city of Mobile have reached a settlement of a federal lawsuit related to overtime pay.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city and three K-9 handlers told a federal judge this week that they had reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit related to overtime pay.

The plaintiffs sought overtime pay for caring for their police dogs on their personal time. The civil complaint stated that handlers routinely come in early several times a week to execute search warrants as part of the SWAT team, narcotics team or the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.

In addition, the suit alleged, officers are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week and have to ensure their dogs are ready at a moment’s notice.

Both sides said they would not comment until the deal is finalized. The council is expected to vote in the next two weeks.

