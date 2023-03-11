Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

More arrests made in Pascagoula shooting that killed two

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) were arrested and charged with two...
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) were arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Omar Edgardo Santiago-Lopez (3) is wanted for murder. Jose Alvarado-Santell (4) was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Pascagoula, and multiple people are behind bars.

Miguel Vasquez-Cruz was killed March 4, the day of the shooting. A second victim, Bryan Franco Sanchez, was pronounced dead days later after succumbing to his injuries. Another person was injured.

Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, was wanted for the murder of Vasquez-Cruz for two days before Pascagoula Police arrested him during an I-10 traffic stop Thursday. Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez, the driver of the vehicle, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in I-10 traffic stop

Now, Pascagoula PD has arrested three other people in connection with the crime and charged Burgos-Cotto with an additional count of murder.

Detectives have arrested and charged Luis Javier Velazquez with two counts of murder and Jose Alvarado-Santell with aggravated assault. Omar Santiago-Lopez is charged with two counts of murder, and there are warrants out for his arrest.

The shooting happened Saturday, March 4 around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue.

More details will be released as they become available. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Pascagoula PD at 228-762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
2 wanted in connection with Mississippi murder arrested in Mobile County

Latest News

ALDOT
Resurfacing, improvement project set to begin on Government Street
A photo of a fire truck.
Mobile Fire Rescue crews respond to a fire on Hamilton Creek Drive
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
LoDa Artwalk on Dauphin Street.
LoDa Artwalk dodges rain