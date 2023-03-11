MPD: Car chase ends after suspect crashes into someone’s home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wyoming man is sitting in a Mobile jail, accused of taking officers on a chase and crashing into someone’s house.

According to MPD, officers tried to pull over 29-year-old Trey Clark on Florida at Springhill Avenue, Thursday night.

Instead, police say he made a run for it but didn’t get too far, speeding down a dead-end street.

Thankfully nobody got hurt and there was only minor damage to the house.

Harold Young says he and his wife were alarmed Thursday night when they heard a loud noise and started seeing several police officers swarm their house.

“I heard a big hit right there. I thought it was somebody trying to get into the house,” Young said.

The car chase ended right in their front yard around 10:30.

Several items in the yard were damaged and even took out a few bricks.

Young says he got up immediately to see what was going on.

“I looked outside and police was all over here and around and down there,” Young explained. “It happened so quick I guess the car must have gotten away from him because he must have came right over here and the car was facing this way.”

According to MPD, the driver behind the wheel was Trey Clark.

Investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Florida Street.

Police say Clark didn’t want to stop and that’s when the chase ensued down Springhill Avenue.

But his luck ran out when he came down Del Barco Drive...a dead-end street.

Young says after the crash Clark jumped out and ran into his backyard.

“He went to the back there, he was in the backyard. Police went back there and got him,” Young said. “They found him back there. They was looking all round here and all in the back there till they found him.”

Young says he’s never seen anything like this before on his quiet street.

He’s just happy no one got hurt.

Clark is charged with attempting to elude, illegally carrying a pistol, and possession of marijuana.

Also, US Marshalls warrant for violating his probation.

