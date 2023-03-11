Owner of stolen ATVs in Baldwin County comes forward after story airs

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - In an update to a Fox 10 News story from earlier this week, two stolen ATVs have been returned to their owner. The owner who lives in Louisiana didn’t know they were missing until hearing about the report on FOX10 News.

Baldwin County investigators are still looking to put two thieves, seen in surveillance video just released behind bars tonight and return more stolen property to its rightful owners. Investigators believe all the other items found on the four-wheelers were taken from one or more hunting camps in the Gateswood area.

“They’re all spread out out there over a large area, but there’s numerous camps out there that this other property could have came from,” explained Cpl. Nick Richardson with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

It was after Fox 10 News aired video of the two recovered four-wheelers on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 that things began to fall into place. They had been recovered off Old Brady Road early the Sunday morning prior after deputies tried to stop the riders. The riders got away but left the ATVs running and loaded with other suspected stolen goods.

About the same time FOX10 News aired the story, the ATVs’ owner in Louisiana was coordinating with his security service provider to download the security video that’s just been released. Investigators said whoever’s responsible knew the lay of the land.

“There were some attempts by the suspects to disable the security footage taken about 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 3rd but they were not successful on all the cameras,” said Richardson. “They’ve been to the property before. They’ve staked this out, prior.”

At the time FOX10 News aired the story, the owner of the four-wheelers wasn’t even aware his machines had been stolen. A game camera on his Baldwin County hunting property had alerted him Friday night to two four-wheelers driving through a field, but it was too dark and the riders to far from the camera to tell if they were his. It was when he called his security rep who had seen the Fox 10 News broadcast, it all became clear.

“You know, he told us the color of the four-wheelers and when he did, we knew that was ours and he said they’re at the police department now,” said the ATVs’ owner, Julian Lacaro.

Lt. Julian Lacaro is a law enforcement officer in the New Orleans area and is grateful to have his ATVs back. He sends his thanks to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the stolen property is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

