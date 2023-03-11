Advertise With Us
Pug hit by car recovering well and going home

Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL(WALA)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week, FOX10 News introduced viewers to a sweet pug, left for dead on the side of the road after getting hit by a car. Now, he is released from the hospital and gets to go home with his new family.

Clutching to her chest, Chelsea Merrell carried her newest family member out of the vet hospital—heading to his new home in Texas.

“I couldn’t leave anything like that on the side of the road,” she said.

Saturday, Chelsea and her wife Avery Overstreet were passing through Lucedale when they saw what they thought was a dead dog on the side of the road, but then it lifted its head, so they sprang into action.

“He’s alive, we must turn around,” she said. “We did a U-turn in the middle of the highway and got back over to him.”

Now, after a few stitches from hip surgery and healing from a bruised lung, the little pup is on his way to recovery.

Thanks to kind people like Chelsea and Avery for pulling over and saving him, he has a second chance at life.

“He’s going to have another brother called Pugsley, which is a pug, so he’ll be happy where he’s at,” she said. “He’s going to have a good life. Yeah, he’s going to be a good boy. Now he’s going to sleep.”

Chelsea has decided to name him ‘Poochie.’

The couple still needs help with all the medical expenses, about $8,000. To donate, click here.

