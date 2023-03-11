Advertise With Us
Really nice weather for our Saturday!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

It will be a fantastic day across the Gulf Coast. A mix of sun and clouds and very pleasant temperatures in the mid 70s for highs. No worries about any rain… today.

Showers and storms are likely on Sunday with as a strong system moves in. A line of storms could move in as early as late morning and storms chances stay high through the late afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a slight risk zone. That means there will be an isolated chance of some severe storms mixed in with the rain and storms. The vertical profile of the atmosphere will mean some of these storms could be prolific hail producers. Also, gusty winds will be a threat, and while a low risk, tornadoes will also be possible.

Don’t forget the time change Sunday morning as we spring forward!

After that system passes, cooler weather will move in to start next week. You’ll actually need a coat again!

Have a great weekend!

