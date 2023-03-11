Resurfacing, improvement project set to begin on Government Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a nightly resurfacing project for a portion of U.S. 90 in Mobile.

The work on Government Street will span from Dauphin Island Parkway to the Bankhead Tunnel, according to ALDOT.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to begin Sunday, March 12. Working hours will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights for the duration of the project, which is expected to be finished by early summer 2023, ALDOT said.

The $2.5 million project, awarded to H.O. Weaver and Sons Inc., includes paving, striping, and pedestrian and curb ramp improvements along the 2.7 mile stretch of roadway, ALDOT said.

