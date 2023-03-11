Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Resurfacing, improvement project set to begin on Government Street

ALDOT
ALDOT(ALDOT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a nightly resurfacing project for a portion of U.S. 90 in Mobile.

The work on Government Street will span from Dauphin Island Parkway to the Bankhead Tunnel, according to ALDOT.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to begin Sunday, March 12. Working hours will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights for the duration of the project, which is expected to be finished by early summer 2023, ALDOT said.

The $2.5 million project, awarded to H.O. Weaver and Sons Inc., includes paving, striping, and pedestrian and curb ramp improvements along the 2.7 mile stretch of roadway, ALDOT said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
2 wanted in connection with Mississippi murder arrested in Mobile County

Latest News

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at Bohemian Park.
BCSO investigating apparent murder-suicide at Bohemian Park
Johnson Road West between Airport Boulevard and Jeff Hamilton Road will be closed to through...
UPDATE: Johnson Road West closure extended
A photo of a fire truck.
Mobile Fire Rescue crews respond to a fire on Hamilton Creek Drive
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash