Sunday severe storms possible

(WALA) - Severe storms are possible Sunday, mainly from late morning through early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 2 slight risk for severe storms, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threat.

In the meantime, we do expect much cooler weather overnight and into your Saturday morning with lows in the low 50s. Sun mixed with clouds, and comfortable temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon.

We see the severe potential Sunday, followed by much colder air next week. Daytime highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s Monday through Wednesday.

