In unusual move, Mobile County judge orders TV cameras turned off during witness’s testimony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In an unusual move, the judge presiding over the reckless murder trial of former neurosurgeon Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla on Friday ordered TV cameras outside the courtroom turned off during the testimony of one of his acquaintances.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks made the ruling after an attorney for the woman asked that her client be shielded from video recordings. She cited a provision of the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics that states photography “in the courtroom” should be prohibited if it would “distract a witness.”

Brooks appeared skeptical. He noted that cameras were not in the courtroom, but in the hallway outside trained on the bench and witness stand, as television stations customarily operate in Government Plaza.

“That’s how they get away with it,” Brooks said, adding that no one has ever cited that provision of the ethics rules during his 11 years on the bench.

Prosecutor Ashley Rich said she has never seen it in 27 years.

“I’ve never seen a judge suspend a public hearing,” she said.

But attorney ChaLea Tisdale said the ruling would not affect the public. Citizens and journalist still would be able to be in the courtroom for the testimony; only cameras would be prohibited.

Brooks said he plans to seek advice for future trials. But he said he would grant the request in this case of an “abundance of caution” because he does not know how the Alabama Supreme Court would rule on the issue.

“I don’t have time to get an opinion from the Supreme Court,” he said.

Brooks said he has high regard for the importance of the press in the justice system.

“There is no judge who has more respect for the role of the media in the country or society than Judge Brooks,” he said.

The woman’s testimony, itself, figures to play a minor role in the trial. It lasted just a few minutes – long enough for her to testify that she texted Nakhla at 12;40 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, right around the time the doctor lost control of his sportscar on the Interstate 65 service road. The accident resulted in the death of Samantha Thomas, a 24-year-old medical student who was riding with him.

“Are you really with Chris?” the text message read, a reference to Nakhla’s brother. He did not respond.

The judge ruled that prosecutors could not ask the woman any questions about whether she was having an affair with Nakhla, 38, or make reference to the doctor’s alleged infidelity. He also ruled that prosecutors could not ask about a string of calls and texts from the woman to Nakhla after that accident.

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh argued the woman was “blowing up the phone” and that it was relevant because it explained why the defendant was concerned about getting his phone shortly after rescue workers arrived. But the judge disagreed.

Earlier on Friday, prosecutors put on testimony from doctors and others who treated Nakhla at Mobile Infirmary after the accident to bolster their allegation that he was drunk.

The trial concluded its second week and is proceeding at a plodding pace. Testimony resumes Monday morning.

