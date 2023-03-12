Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Annual Crepe Myrtle Trail Ride held in Mobile County

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Crepe Myrtle Trail Ride showcased the beauty of Mobile County on Saturday.

Hosted by Mobile United, riders started Saturday morning at Arlington Park for the 12-mile route. The group’s goal since the first ride in 2014 is to draw awareness to the proposed crepe myrtle bike and pedestrian trail, a multi-use waterfront trail stretching from the University of South Alabama and Langan Park, along Three Mile Creek south to Dog River and eventually to Dauphin Island.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
2 wanted in connection with Mississippi murder arrested in Mobile County

Latest News

Competitions let civil engineering students test their design skills
Competitions let civil engineering students test their design skills
Competitions let civil engineering students test their design skills
Competitions let civil engineering students test their design skills
Annual Crepe Myrtle Trail Ride held in Mobile County
Annual Crepe Myrtle Trail Ride held in Mobile County
Mobile Literary Festival held at Ben May Branch Library
Mobile Literary Festival held at Ben May Branch Library