Annual Crepe Myrtle Trail Ride held in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Crepe Myrtle Trail Ride showcased the beauty of Mobile County on Saturday.

Hosted by Mobile United, riders started Saturday morning at Arlington Park for the 12-mile route. The group’s goal since the first ride in 2014 is to draw awareness to the proposed crepe myrtle bike and pedestrian trail, a multi-use waterfront trail stretching from the University of South Alabama and Langan Park, along Three Mile Creek south to Dog River and eventually to Dauphin Island.

