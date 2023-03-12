Advertise With Us
Mobile Literary Festival held at Ben May Branch Library

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Writers, authors and poets gathering for the 2023 Mobile Literary Festival this weekend at the Mobile Public Library’s Ben May Main Library Branch in downtown Mobile.

The festival included panel discussions from local authors and workshops for different styles of writing. The Haunted Bookshop had a pop-up shop and there was even a pitch war sponsored by the Mobile Writers’ Guild. FOX10 News caught up with the festival’s founder, who says events like this are a great opportunity for local writers to get exposure.

“I started this event because Mobile has a very large and storied literary community,” Jodie Cain Smith said. “We have a lot of successful writers come in and out of the Gulf Coast and Mobile, and I wanted for us to have a free way of sharing information and supporting each other as writers.”

The festival ran until about 5 p.m. at the library and concluded with a “Get Lit Fest” party at the café.

