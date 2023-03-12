Advertise With Us
Mobile man arrested after allegedly leading MPD on high-speed chase

Terrell Dinkins
Terrell Dinkins(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed chase.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Terrell Dinkins on Mobile. He’s charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree domestic violence, first-degree theft of property and attempt to elude police.

According to MPD, officers were responding to a robbery call near the intersection of Grelot Road and University Boulevard. When they arrived on the scene, several vehicles sped off but officers were able to catch Dinkins, police said.

He has a bond hearing scheduled Monday morning.

