Mobile police release identity of a shooting victim in an Overlook Road shooting.

Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.(WALA FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened on Overlook Road Saturday night.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Saturday, March 11, 2023, at approximately 7:33 p.m., officers were in the area of the 5000 block of Overlook Road, Quick Stop Food Mart, when they were notified by a passerby about a shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old male victim Willie Thomas Jr. down in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Another 19-year-old male victim was in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were at the hospital a 20-year-old male victim was dropped off with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip. "

