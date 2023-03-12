Advertise With Us
Multiple agencies on scene of apparent homicide in Prichard

Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.(Lee Peck/WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple police agencies are on the scene of an apparent homicide at a gas station in Prichard.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile Police Department are assisting the Prichard Police Department with the investigation at Brother’s Quick Pick gas station on Craft Highway, where a large crowd gathered on both sides of the street.

Authorities have not yet released any details about the incident.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and will have more information on this developing story once it becomes available.

