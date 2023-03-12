Multiple agencies on scene of apparent homicide in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple police agencies are on the scene of an apparent homicide at a gas station in Prichard.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile Police Department are assisting the Prichard Police Department with the investigation at Brother’s Quick Pick gas station on Craft Highway, where a large crowd gathered on both sides of the street.

Authorities have not yet released any details about the incident.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and will have more information on this developing story once it becomes available.

