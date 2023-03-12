Advertise With Us
Pensacola police identify victim in early Sunday morning shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police have released the identity of a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officials say that 23 year old Ariyell Triston Thomas of Pensacola was killed in a shooting that happened in the parking lot at 2370 N. Palafox St at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.

Police officials say that the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information about this crime you are asked to contact Pensacola police Detective Skipper at 850-698-0891, or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

