Pensacola police identify victim in early Sunday morning shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police have released the identity of a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officials say that 23 year old Ariyell Triston Thomas of Pensacola was killed in a shooting that happened in the parking lot at 2370 N. Palafox St at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.

Police officials say that the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information about this crime you are asked to contact Pensacola police Detective Skipper at 850-698-0891, or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

