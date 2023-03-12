Shellfish growing waters reopen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shellfish growing waters closed to harvesting earlier this year reopened Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Portions of Mobile Bay, including Portersville Bay, had been temporarily closed to oyster harvesting since Jan. 30.

The ADPH said it will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological safety.

