Strong storms possible Sunday

(WALA) - A calm Saturday leads to changes overnight and storms for your Sunday. We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms across the area Sunday. The main threats look to be large hail and damaging winds, but a low-end tornado threat also exists.

Southerly flow returns to the area in the morning with winds around 10-15 mph. An area of weakening storms will enter the inland portions of the area in the morning bringing some rain, but the severe threat with these early storms looks low. An isolated shower is also possible along the coast in the morning.

As we approach lunchtime temperatures rise to near 80 and stronger storms may enter the area. These storms may organize and spread south and east by the afternoon and evening. This looks to be the main event for our Sunday storms. The highest threats will be strong thunderstorm winds and large hail. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area for the threat of significant hail greater than two inches in diameter.

There is also a small tornado threat for south-central Alabama and the northwest Florida Panhandle with any isolated strong cells that develop. This threat will diminish later in the evening.

Finally, there is also the potential for some heavy rain. Rainfall totals may reach near 5 inches in some spots. Thanks to overall drier weather recently, the flood thread remains low.

Looking ahead, next week looks drier and cooler with highs starting in the low 60s early in the week. There is also the potential for some cold nights and frosty conditions especially inland. Don’t be surprised to see mid-30s Tuesday morning in some inland locations.

By the end of next week, temperatures warm into the 70s and the next chance of rain comes on St. Patrick’s Day next Friday.

