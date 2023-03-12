Thousands pack fairgrounds for Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale

(WALA) - Around 4,000 people packed The Grounds on Cody Road on Saturday eager to see what they could find at Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale.

The event brought out 190 vendors were looking to get rid of their items so they could become someone else’s treasures. The event is a great way to get really involved in the community and let people come together, according to organizers and The Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods said you can find some unique things at the yard sale.

“So, you can pretty much find anything. If you’re looking for clothes, we got clothes. If you’re looking for a glass panda, we have a glass panda,” he said, adding, “pretty much scales the whole the whole gauntlet there.”

Woods also said the annual event takes place in March and tells people to save their stuff in hopes of seeing them next year.

