Warm and stormy for Sunday

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Warm temperatures and southerly winds will be the dominating feature of your Sunday morning weather. As the day rolls on, storms move in from north to south bringing the potential for severe weather.

SUNDAY STORMS:

Southerly flow returns to the area this Sunday morning with winds around 10-15 mph. Temperatures are warm this morning with most areas in the low 70s. This warm air will help to fuel the storms approaching from the northwest.

An area of rain and storms has moved across central Mississippi overnight and will enter the northern portions of our area this morning. These storms will be weakening and the severe threat looks low for the morning hours.

As we approach lunchtime temperatures rise to near 80 and stronger storms may enter the area. Storms will spread southward through the afternoon and evening posing the threat for large hail and damaging winds. For areas along the I-10 Corridor, the greatest threat for storms will be in the late afternoon and evening hours.

These storms may pack a punch with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. The potential is also there for a few tornadoes but that seems to be a lower threat. Overall, be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings as storms move through our area. The severe threat will likely end around 9pm and rain will exit our area overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD:

After this system passes next week looks drier and cooler with highs starting in the low 60s early in the week. There is also the potential for some cold nights and frosty conditions especially inland. Don’t be surprised to see mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning in some inland locations.

By the end of next week temperatures warm into the 70s and the next chance of rain comes on Saint Patrick’s Day next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Really nice weather for our Saturday!