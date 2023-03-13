Advertise With Us
1 dead after single-vehicle crash at Dawes Road and Grelot Road

(Credit: MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday at approximately 2:00 a.m. claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to ALEA.

Officials said Robert Vanerman, 39, was driving his 2003 Harley-Davidson FLH motorcycle hit a curb and then struck the island of a roundabout before sliding into the center of the island.

Vanerman was pronounced dead on the scene and the roundabout was the one located at the intersection of Dawes Road and Grelot Road, according to authorities.

No other information as ALEA continues to investigate.

