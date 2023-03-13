2-year-old struck by vehicle on Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle at Hass Avenue near Hemley Avenue yesterday evening, according to MPD.

Police said they responded to the location at 8:24 p.m. and the preliminary investigation determined the subject was travelling eastbound on Hass Avenue when the child ran into the road and was struck.

The driver fled the scene and the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

