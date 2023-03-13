Bay Area Performing Arts presents ‘Matilda the Musical Jr.’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Matilda the Musical Jr. performances kick off this week.

Matilda the Musical Jr.

March 16-19 | 6 showings

Tickets available on www.bayareaperformingarts.com

Bay Area Performing Arts began in 2018 under the direction of Tara Knight. With an empty warehouse and the determination to bring theatre to the community, she built a performing arts center in the heart of Daphne. Musical Theatre shows were the initial goal, but after recognizing that the children wanted to expand their love of music, BAPA added many other performing options to provide more opportunities for growth and development in the arts. They are pleased to offer both theatre productions and academy learning in acting, commercial and classical voice, and technical theatre.

8724 Rand Ave Daphne, AL 36526

251-455-0355

info@bayareaperformingarts.com

