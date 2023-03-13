Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bay Area Performing Arts presents ‘Matilda the Musical Jr.’

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Matilda the Musical Jr. performances kick off this week.

Matilda the Musical Jr.

March 16-19 | 6 showings

Tickets available on www.bayareaperformingarts.com

Bay Area Performing Arts began in 2018 under the direction of Tara Knight. With an empty warehouse and the determination to bring theatre to the community, she built a performing arts center in the heart of Daphne. Musical Theatre shows were the initial goal, but after recognizing that the children wanted to expand their love of music, BAPA added many other performing options to provide more opportunities for growth and development in the arts. They are pleased to offer both theatre productions and academy learning in acting, commercial and classical voice, and technical theatre.

8724 Rand Ave Daphne, AL 36526

251-455-0355

info@bayareaperformingarts.com

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence
Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence Walk & Rally
Pet of the Week: Juno
Pet of the Week: Juno
ROUSES PORK LOIN
Recipe: Italian Herb Pork Loin
Excelsior Band 140th Anniversary Concert
Excelsior Band 140th Anniversary Concert