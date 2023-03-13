Advertise With Us
Excelsior Band 140th Anniversary Concert

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of Mobile’s favorite Mardi Gras band celebrates 140 years with a special, free concert for the community.

Event: Excelsior Band 140th Anniversary Concert Location: Ben May Main Library; Bernheim Hall

701 Government Street

Date & Time: Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m.

A reception will follow in the Armbrecht-Briskman Meeting Room.

Mobile Public Library

Ben May Main Library; Bernheim Hall

701 Government Street

Website: mobilepubliclibrary.org

