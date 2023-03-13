Excelsior Band 140th Anniversary Concert
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of Mobile’s favorite Mardi Gras band celebrates 140 years with a special, free concert for the community.
Event: Excelsior Band 140th Anniversary Concert Location: Ben May Main Library; Bernheim Hall
701 Government Street
Date & Time: Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m.
A reception will follow in the Armbrecht-Briskman Meeting Room.
Website: mobilepubliclibrary.org
