Fairhope man arrested for sending obscene photo to a minor

William Dobson
William Dobson(Baldwin County Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man was arrested last last week for sending an obscene photo the phone of a 15-year-old female, according to authorities.

Police said the victim and her family reported the incident to Fairhope PD and an investigation began last Monday which resulted in this weekends arrest.

Police are still working to determine if it was sent from the suspects phone or a different device and are not saying whether the victim was known to the suspect or had any familial relation.

William Dobson, 58, was arrested and charged as the suspect in the incident, according to jail records.

