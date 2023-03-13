Jet-Setting with Jenn: Spring travel tips and deals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring starts on March 20th. That means it’s time to plan the perfect getaway. Whether you’re looking for a sunny getaway or a place on the cooler side, it’s always great to get an expert’s opinion.

We were able to chat with travel expert Laura Begley Bloom about her top travel picks for the spring travel season. We were able to talk about:

● Laura’s top picks for destinations abroad and domestic

● Amex and Delta Airlines’ new travel rewards program

● Her favorite travel apps

● Where to buy all your travel essentials

More About Laura Begley Bloom

Laura Begley Bloom is an award-winning travel writer and editor. Laura writes for a wide range of media outlets, including Forbes (where she is a senior contributor) and Tripadvisor (where she is a senior writer). Laura also appears regularly on television outlets ranging from the Weather Channel to CNN. Throughout her career, Laura has held many high-level roles such as Editor-in-Chief of Yahoo Travel, Deputy Editor of Travel + Leisure, and Chief Content Officer of Family Traveller magazine. Journalism is part of Laura’s heritage: Her great great grandfather was a Civil War correspondent for the Chicago Tribune. You can learn more about Laura on laurabegleybloom.com and follow her travels on Twitter @laurabegley and Instagram @laurabegleybloom.

