Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to three overdose calls within an hour in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Within an hour, Mobile-Fire Rescue responded to three separate suspected overdose calls in Tillman’s Corner Sunday afternoon. Steven Millhouse with mobile-fire rescue says the first call came in just after 12:00 when two people were found unresponsive in the Winn Dixie parking lot. He says a pharmacist came out of the store to give both of them Narcan before paramedics treated them and took them to the hospital.

“It helped tremendously, and we can’t thank that person enough,” said Steven Millhouse. “They didn’t have to do that nor did the civilians who were there to assist as well and call 911 to get us there.”

Then just before 12:30 Millhouse says they responded to the Quality Inn less than half a mile away when a woman was found unresponsive in one of the rooms. Mobile Fire-Rescue treated her with Narcan as well before taking her to the hospital. Then just before 1:00 paramedics treated another person about a mile away in the parking lot of Rangeline Plaza.

“Uncertain if there was drug use there but again, we responded, assessed the patient and then treated and he was alert enough, conscious and oriented,” added Millhouse.

Millhouse says the three people who were taken by ambulance responded well to the Narcan and were talking to paramedics on the way to the hospital. Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council says she’s concerned about the spread of drugs in Tillman’s Corner.

“Because there were people in different places, they weren’t using together so that means there’s a dealer somewhere that’s putting some pretty bad stuff out there,” said Virginia Guy.

While it’s unclear exactly what happened Guy says she’s worried about a new drug called tranq that could be hitting the area.

“The Northeast particularly has had a big problem with animal tranquilizers mixed with fentanyl. Both of those can be deadly to people but when you mix them together it’s really just devastating,” said Guy.

Again, Mobile Police are investigating to determine exactly what happened and who’s involved.

