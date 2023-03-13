Advertise With Us
Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence Walk & Rally

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence is a new support group that offers comfort and hope for mothers suffering with the sudden loss of their child due to gun violence. The purpose of the walk is to bring awareness to the effects of gun violence and how it painfully hurts the mother when her child is killed. The rally will be about ways to prevent gun violence and how communities can get involved in doing so. The picnic will allow the mothers to fellowship.

Sunday, March 19, Noon to 1PM

Mothers will gather at the Franklin Street Baptist Church (2113 St. Stephens Road) and walk from St. Stephens Road to Clinton Street to Donald Street to Figures Park. At Figures Park, there will be a rally followed by a memorial powder cannon activity and picnic in the park.

