MPD arrest 2 for assault on Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they arrested two men on Sunday for assault with a pipe wrench and a statue.

Officers said they responded to the 200 block of Ogden Avenue at 12:35 p.m. in reference to a disorderly complaint.

Police discovered the victim had been struck several times by the two males with the pipe wrench and statue and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Norborne Henry, 65, and Michael Henry, 63, were arrested and charged with second degree assault, according to jail records.

