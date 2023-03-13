Advertise With Us
MPD arrest 2 for assault on Sunday

Michael Henry (left) and Norborne Henry (right)
Michael Henry (left) and Norborne Henry (right)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they arrested two men on Sunday for assault with a pipe wrench and a statue.

Officers said they responded to the 200 block of Ogden Avenue at 12:35 p.m. in reference to a disorderly complaint.

Police discovered the victim had been struck several times by the two males with the pipe wrench and statue and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Norborne Henry, 65, and Michael Henry, 63, were arrested and charged with second degree assault, according to jail records.

