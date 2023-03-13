Advertise With Us
Much cooler air moves in

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things will be feeling much different out there compared to the last few weeks with much cooler and less humid air diving in. Temperatures are starting off in the low 50s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll see a high today under 70 degrees for the first time in quite a while.

There is some rain falling around the coastal sections of the FL panhandle as of 5am, but that will be ending quickly and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Morning temps will be dropping down to the low 40s by dawn tomorrow and we won’t get back above 70 until Thursday.

The humidity will increase ahead of Friday and that could be the most active weather day of the week with a large threat for showers and storms. We’ll know more on severe chances as we get closer to Friday but the storms should be gone before the weekend gets here which is good news for those of you with outdoor plans.

Morning Weather Update for Monday March 13, 2023
