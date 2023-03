Meet our newest Pet of the Week, Juno! Kasey Cotten from The Haven says this “lovebug” is a boxer mix who’s about two-years-old. She came in to The Haven as a stray about a month ago. Kasey says Juno has a really sweet personality and loves to give and receive affection.

To learn more about Juno and other adoptable pets at The Haven, visit havenforanimals.org.

