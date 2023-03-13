Advertise With Us
Poarch Band of Creek Indians launches gambling ad campaign

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which owns Wind Creek Casino in Atmore, launched a TV ad campaign on Sunday, March 12, 2023, to push for expanded gambling in Alabama.
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Thousands of jobs and millions of dollars.

That’s the familiar argument the Poarch Band of Creek Indians has made for several years in support of expanding gambling in the state. On Sunday, the tribe launched a TV ad campaign that differs slightly in form but not in substance.

A successful push would add 12,000 jobs and $700 million a year in tax revenue, according to the ad – money that people dressed in various uniforms say in the commercial could be used to improve the state.

“Money for roads and infrastructure,” says a man in a hard hat.

“Education,” says a woman in an orange blouse.

“Health care,” says a woman dressed in a white medical coat

“High-speed internet expansion,” says a man standing in front of a bank of servers.

“And public safety,” says a man dressed in a firefighter uniform.

The tribe long has supported an expansion of gambling, including at Mobile Greyhound Park in Theodore, which it owns a controlling interest in. A bill that died in the state House of Representatives last year would have allowed for five casinos – including one each in Theodore and the three other dog tracks in the state.

But the Senate sponsor of that bill, Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore), told FOX10 News earlier this year that he was reluctant to give it another shot in the face of comments from House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) casting doubt about gambling proposals this session.

