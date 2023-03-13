Police investigating a shooting involving a juvenile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting from early this morning that left a juvenile and adult injured.

MPD said they responded to the 6000 block of Lance Court at approximately 12:25 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

They discovered an adult and a seven-year-old with gunshot wounds before transporting them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

Authorities said they determined that a vehicle pulled in front of the victim’s car and the occupants of a second vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim’s before fleeing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

