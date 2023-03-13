Advertise With Us
Prichard mayor’s office suggests residents boil their water

(City of Prichard)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Prichard Mayor’s Office early Monday afternoon issued a notice suggesting that residents boil their water.

The notice reads: “Mayor Jimmie Gardner wants to ensure the Safety and Welfare of the citizens of Prichard when involving Public Health. SUGGEST BOIL WATER NOTICE ISSUED for the citizen of Prichard starting on March 13, 2023.”

This followed a news conference in which the mayor described the city’s water quality and pressure as a public health crisis.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.

