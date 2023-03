MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. Patrick’s Day is almost here! The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mobile starts after Mass around 11:30 a.m. The parade will travel east down Dauphin to Royal Street then north to Battlehouse Hotel where the annual banquet will be held. The parade will consist of two bands some floats and approximately 300 Irishmen.

