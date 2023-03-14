Alabama Gulf Coast Go Red for Women event set for Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Go Red for Women Real Women is a group of heart disease and stroke survivors committed to sharing their stories to raise awareness of the No.1 killer women--cardiovascular disease Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has educated millions of women and now the organization has a new challenge: research shows that younger women and women of color are not aware that this threat is real.

Elizabeth Denham of the Alabama Gulf Coast Go Red for Women sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk about an important upcoming event.

Go Red for Women wants to walk hand-in-hand with women through age and every stage as a trusted health partner.

The event is on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MacQueen Alumni Center, 100 Alumni Drive, on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile. For more details, call 205-510-1508 or email algulfcoast@heart.org.

