Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama Gulf Coast Go Red for Women event set for Thursday

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Go Red for Women Real Women is a group of heart disease and stroke survivors committed to sharing their stories to raise awareness of the No.1 killer women--cardiovascular disease Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has educated millions of women and now the organization has a new challenge: research shows that younger women and women of color are not aware that this threat is real.

Elizabeth Denham of the Alabama Gulf Coast Go Red for Women sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk about an important upcoming event.

Go Red for Women wants to walk hand-in-hand with women through age and every stage as a trusted health partner.

The event is on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MacQueen Alumni Center, 100 Alumni Drive, on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile. For more details, call 205-510-1508 or email algulfcoast@heart.org.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Susan Pickard and Ida Lockette discuss NAMIWalks
Susan Pickard and Ida Lockette discuss NAMIWalks
Colorectal Awareness Month with Dr. Isaac Payne and Ashley Raines
Infirmary Health plans colorectal cancer screening events
The contamination is linked to a material sourced from a third part supplier, according to Mead...
ADPH issue recall advisory for powdered infant formula
The FDA is considering making Narcan available over-the-counter.
Alabama Medical Association pushing for naloxone to be available over the counter