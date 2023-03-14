Church presenting play to help spread God’s word

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An area church is presenting a unique play to help spread God’s word. It’s called “Heaven’s Gates and Hell’s Flames.”

The play will be presented at 7 p.m. March 19-21 at Highpoint Baptist Church, 2421 Lott Rd., in Eight Mile.

Charlie York and Brenda Tucker from Highpoint Baptist Church visited the FOX10 News Studios and sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to talk more about it.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.