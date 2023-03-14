Cold night ahead

(WALA) - Temperatures will be cold tonight, expect 50s after sunset and around 40 by sunrise tomorrow.

Dry conditions continue for the next couple days and temperatures stay on the cool side with a high of 65 tomorrow. On Thursday, things start to warm up with a high of 73.

Friday brings our next chance of rain with a high of 72 and thunderstorms likely during the day.

Cool and dry conditions return for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows around 40.

