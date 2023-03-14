Doing Good: Shepherd’s Place Adult Day Respite

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are highlighting Shepherd’s Place Adult Day Respite program in today’s Doing Good. The mission of Shepherd’s Place Adult Day Respite, located in Fairhope, AL, is to provide respite for caregivers of adults with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s, Stroke or Traumatic Brain Injury by providing a safe, nurturing, fun environment for their loved one. They provide a variety of programs that will stimulate the mind, energize the body, enhance social connectedness, and build self-esteem.

Shepherd’s Place 11th Annual Golf Tournament

Friday, March 31, 2023

Quail Creek Golf Course

Fairhope, AL

1:00 Shotgun Start

Our website is www.shepherdsplacerespite.com. Please visit our website to find more information on how you can become a volunteer or enroll a loved one in our program.

Shepherd’s Place Adult Day Respite Program

www.ShepherdsPlaceRespite.Com

155 S. Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532

251-270-0097

