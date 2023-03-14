Doing Good: Shepherd’s Place Adult Day Respite
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are highlighting Shepherd’s Place Adult Day Respite program in today’s Doing Good. The mission of Shepherd’s Place Adult Day Respite, located in Fairhope, AL, is to provide respite for caregivers of adults with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s, Stroke or Traumatic Brain Injury by providing a safe, nurturing, fun environment for their loved one. They provide a variety of programs that will stimulate the mind, energize the body, enhance social connectedness, and build self-esteem.
Shepherd’s Place 11th Annual Golf Tournament
Friday, March 31, 2023
Quail Creek Golf Course
Fairhope, AL
1:00 Shotgun Start
Our website is www.shepherdsplacerespite.com. Please visit our website to find more information on how you can become a volunteer or enroll a loved one in our program.
Shepherd’s Place Adult Day Respite Program
155 S. Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
251-270-0097
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.