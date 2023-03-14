Drug Education Council gearing up for 2023 luncheon
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Drug Education Council of Mobile is gearing up for its annual luncheon. This year, John McAndrew will be the featured speaker.
He is a singer, songwriter and storyteller who is also in recovery.
The Drug Education Council has spent more than 50 years of helping people and families in our area live drug-free lives. This year’s luncheon is set for noon on Monday, March 20, at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel in downtown Mobile.
Sponsor information and a reservation form are available online here.
