Events coming to the Saenger Theater and Mobile Civic Center
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster talks with us about the upcoming events happening at the Saenger Theater and Mobile Civic Center.
Saenger Theatre
March 20 – Joanne Shaw Taylor
March 25 – Karlous Miller
April 18 – The Lone Bellow
May 22- Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd
December 30 – The Fab Four
Mobile Civic Center
Blippi The Wonderful World Tour – April 6
World Ballet Series: Cinderella – April 7
Billy Strings – April 14 & 15
Menopause The Musical – April 21
