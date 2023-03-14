Advertise With Us
Events coming to the Saenger Theater and Mobile Civic Center

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster talks with us about the upcoming events happening at the Saenger Theater and Mobile Civic Center.

Saenger Theatre

March 20 – Joanne Shaw Taylor

March 25 – Karlous Miller

April 18 – The Lone Bellow

May 22- Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

December 30 – The Fab Four

Mobile Civic Center

Blippi The Wonderful World Tour – April 6

World Ballet Series: Cinderella – April 7

Billy Strings – April 14 & 15

Menopause The Musical – April 21

