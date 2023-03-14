Family outraged after driver hits two-year-old boy Sunday and doesn’t stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pure anger coming from a Mobile community, after a 2-year-old boy was hit by a car and left for dead.

According to police, the driver didn’t even stop.

The family telling FOX 10 News a long road to recovery for the little boy.

His grandmother, identifying the boy as Jacoby Greenhouse-Wells.

Jacoby was rushed to UAB late Monday afternoon.

She says her grandson’s leg is broken, he’ll have to have facial reconstruction done, and have a metal plate in his jaw.

She wants the person responsible to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

It happened after 8:00 Sunday night on Haas Avenue near Hemley Avenue.

According to police the driver was coming eastbound on Haas when the toddler ran into the road and got hit....the driver leaving him there.

Solomon Curry is a pastor at the church across the street, Grace Temple Holiness Church.

Curry says he was outside moments before Jacoby got hit.

“I heard some children playing over there and I was really concerned that it was dark and they were outside playing,” Curry said. “By the time that I got home someone telling me that one of the children had got hit.”

Pastor Curry says he sees people speed up and down that street constantly.

He fears for the children at his daycare who have to cross the road throughout the day.

“As you just witnessed, the speed limit through here is probably about 30 mph that car was probably doing about 45 going down the street. That’s a commonality here,” Curry explained. “My concern is that I have a daycare and I have to do what I have to do to protect the children at the daycare.”

Curry says he would like to see speed bumps installed to slow down drivers.

He hopes it could prevent something like this from happening again.

“You’re not gonna miss anything if you slow down and take your time. That child could’ve been spared. “That is a gross lack of integrity on an individual’s part. If that person knew that they hit a child...I’m at a loss for words.”

We reached out to MPD to ask if they could share any information about the driver or car, but they didn’t have anything as of Monday.

If you know anything about what happened call MPD.

