Grocery store thefts suspect arrested in Mobile

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who was wanted in Fairhope and Semmes after being accused of stealing from grocery stores was arrested in Mobile, according to police.

James Blackmon, 57, is the man accused of walking into grocery stores in Semmes and Fairhope, filling up shopping carts with groceries and then leaving without paying, according to officials.

Semmes police said they were able to pull security camera footage from one of the incidents and identify Blackmon as the suspect.

MPD jail records show Blackmon is charged with several third and fourth degree property crimes.

