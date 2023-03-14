Highs will only reach low 60s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much colder airmass in place with many spots starting off in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m. Highs this afternoon should only reach the low 60s later today with a Mostly Sunny sky.

We’ll have a few scattered clouds in the mix, but not as many clouds as we dealt with on Monday. Highs shouldn’t get back above 70 degrees until Thursday. The air will turn humid ahead of a cold front that pushes in on Friday. That’s when we will see our next big threat for rain and storms. It’s too soon to know if there will be any severe weather risks but we’ll be watching closely. For now, plan on having indoor plans for St. Patrick’s Day. The good news is that we need the rain, and we’ll see it all over by the weekend and outdoor plans look great on Saturday and Sunday. The air will turn cooler by the weekend with highs dropping back to the low 60s.

