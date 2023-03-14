Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Highs will only reach low 60s

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much colder airmass in place with many spots starting off in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m. Highs this afternoon should only reach the low 60s later today with a Mostly Sunny sky.

We’ll have a few scattered clouds in the mix, but not as many clouds as we dealt with on Monday. Highs shouldn’t get back above 70 degrees until Thursday. The air will turn humid ahead of a cold front that pushes in on Friday. That’s when we will see our next big threat for rain and storms. It’s too soon to know if there will be any severe weather risks but we’ll be watching closely. For now, plan on having indoor plans for St. Patrick’s Day. The good news is that we need the rain, and we’ll see it all over by the weekend and outdoor plans look great on Saturday and Sunday. The air will turn cooler by the weekend with highs dropping back to the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Tuesday March 15, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday March 14, 2023
Today’s outlook: Monday evening, Mar. 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today’s outlook: Monday evening, Mar. 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today’s outlook: Monday evening, Mar. 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Chilly night ahead
Midday Weather Update for Monday March 13, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Monday March 13, 2023